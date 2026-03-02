West Virginia officially names Deke Adams as defensive ends coach

West Virginia has now made the hire of experienced defensive ends coach Deke Adams official.

“Deke brings an extensive background in developing and coaching defensive linemen,” head coach Rich Rodriguez said. “He is an outstanding addition to the Mountaineer coaching staff.”

Adams spent the last four seasons at Arkansas where coached Landon Jackson who was a first-team all-SEC selection as a pass rusher for the Razorbacks.

Prior to his time at Arkansas, Adams had over 20 years of experience at various stops with stints at North Carolina, South Carolina, East Carolina, Mississippi State, Mississippi, Florida International, Southern Mississippi, Louisiana-Monroe, North Carolina A&T, Ouachita Baptist, Pearl River C.C. and Jacksonville State.

During his career Adams has worked primarily with the defensive line since 2009 but has previous experience as a defensive coordinator as well as working with linebackers and the secondary.

Adams played football at Southern Miss where he played linebacker.

Adams fills the need for West Virginia on the coaching staff which opened when Larry Knight took the outside linebackers job at Georgia.

