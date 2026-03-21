West Virginia advances to the NCAA second round after beating Miami (OH) 82-54

No. 4 West Virginia beat No. 13 Miami (Oh). 82-54 in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament inside Hope Coliseum Saturday evening.

Guard Sydney Shaw finished with 19 points, guard Gia Cooke had 18 points, point guard Jordan Harrison scored 15 points and forward Kierra Wheeler had 14 points for the Mountaineers.

It was a raucous environment with West Virginia playing in front of their home fans to open the tournament for the first time since 1994.

The Mountaineers moved to 28-6 on the season and onto the second round of the tournament.

The Mountaineers scored on their opening possession of the game to take a 2-0 lead but the two teams would exchange empty trips the next few trips down the floor. The Redhawks would end that stretch with a basket of their own to even the game at 2-each.

Harrison would score her first bucket on a layup but Miami would quickly answer on the other end. Shaw connected on the first three of the game on a good look by Harrison and then a layup gave the Mountaineers a 9-4 lead with 4:55 left in the first quarter.

The Redhawks would then score ten straight to take a 14-11 lead before Shaw would hit her second three of the game to tie things up. The pressure from the Mountaineers would create three straight easy baskets and a Harrison shot at the buzzer gave West Virginia a 22-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The run would extend to 17-0 after a pair of free throws and a pair of layups to open the second quarter giving West Virginia a 14-point edge. Miami would finally end the run on a layup of their own but the Mountaineers would push their advantage back out to 14 at 30-16 on a pair of free throws.

The Redhawks would trim the edge down to 30-21 with a 5-0 run of their own but the Mountaineers would end that with a layup on the other end. The Mountaineers would take their largest lead of the first half at 40-23 with under a minute left in the half but the Redhawks would hit a three to make it 40-26 at halftime.

West Virginia would open the third quarter with four straight baskets to make the score 48-26. That would grow to 51-28, but the Redhawks would trim the deficit down to 53-35.

West Virginia led 58-38 after a Cooke three with 4:05 remaining in the third quarter and then the Mountaineers would increase the lead to 64-38 after a three-point play by Shaw and another Cooke three. The Mountaineers would take a 69-41 lead into the fourth quarter.

That lead would get to 30 at the start of the fourth quarter and from there the Mountaineers would be able to close out the contest given the comfortable margin.

The Mountaineers will now advance to play No. 5 seed Kentucky in the Round of 32 Monday with the time yet to be released. The Wildcats beat James Madison 71-56 in the first game Saturday.

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