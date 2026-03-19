West Virginia opens up series with 7-4 win over BYU

West Virginia started off the weekend series on the right foot by beating BYU 7-4 inside Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark Thursday evening.

The Mountaineers moved to 14-4 on the season and 3-1 in the Big 12 with the win.

Right-hander Dawson Montesa earned the start for the Mountaineers and recorded the win after allowing just two runs to the Cougars across seven innings on just three hits with seven strikeouts.

Montesa allowed a single in the top of the first but was able to get out of the inning unscathed with a pair of strikeouts to bring up the West Virginia bats. The Mountaineers would get two on due to free passes, but would strand both with the game remaining scoreless after the first.

Montesa would work another scoreless second with the only base runner hit by a pitch to keep the Cougars off the scoreboard after two. The Mountaineers would score the first run of the game on a one-out double by Matthew Graveline after Armani Guzman drew a walk and stole second and then Tyrus Hall would then single in Graveline after a 10-pitch at-bat to make the score 2-0.

West Virginia would add two more runs on a wild pitch and a Paul Schoenfeld single to move ahead 4-0.

It was a quick one-two-three inning for Montesa in the top half of the third as he kept the Cougars off the scoreboard with 50 pitches thrown to that point. However, the Mountaineers would be unable to add to the lead in the bottom of the third to keep the score at 4-0.

Montesa would retire the Cougars in order in the fourth as well to keep the game at 4-0 but West Virginia would leave the inning without adding to the lead.

BYU would plate their first run against Montesa in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run but that’s was the only damage as the Mountaineers led 4-1. But West Virginia again would go down in order.

Montesa would come out in the sixth and while he would hit a batter would keep the score 4-1. And then in the bottom of the sixth the Mountaineers would tack on three more runs including a two-run shot by Gavin Kelly to make it 7-1 heading into the seventh.

The Mountaineers stuck with Montesa in the seventh and while he gave up a home run, would get through the inning with West Virginia still ahead 7-2 and it would remain that way heading into the eighth.

Reliever Bryson Thacker would come on to pitch the eighth and retired the Cougars without any damage to keep the score at 7-2. The Mountaineers would load the bases in the bottom of the eighth but wouldn’t be able to get another run across leading to the last chance for BYU.

Then Bryant Yoak would get the ball in the ninth and would walk a batter before giving up a home run to cut the score to 7-4 with one out. Head coach Steve Sabins would then turn to David Perez who was able to close the door on the Cougars rally attempt.

The Mountaineers will play the second game of the three-game series tomorrow at 2 p.m.

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