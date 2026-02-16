Skip to main content
West Virginia
Join Now

West Virginia operates, executes from a familiar role

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings1 hour agorivalskeenan
NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Central Florida
Feb 14, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Brenen Lorient (0) goes to the basket against UCF Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) during the second half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Both fortunately and unfortunately West Virginia has gotten used to coming from behind in Big 12 Conference games so they were prepared for the situation on the road at UCF.

Join for $1
then billed annually
WV Sports
+
+
One subscription: The best West Virginia Mountaineers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.