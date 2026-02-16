West Virginia operates, executes from a familiar role

West Virginia operates, executes from a familiar roleby: Keenan Cummings1 hour agorivalskeenanRead In AppFeb 14, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Brenen Lorient (0) goes to the basket against UCF Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) during the second half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn ImagesBoth fortunately and unfortunately West Virginia has gotten used to coming from behind in Big 12 Conference games so they were prepared for the situation on the road at UCF.