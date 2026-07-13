West Virginia places pair in updated Rivals300

West Virginia has a pair of commitments in the newly released 2027 Rivals300.

The two pledges come in at No. 153 in Muncie (In.) Yorktown 2027 EDGE Chris Wilson and at No. 208 in Duffield (Va.) Rye Cove 2027 offensive lineman Ethan Lawson.

Wilson, 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, is the highest-rated prospect in the class at No. 153 nationally. The four-star prospect took official visits to West Virginia, Iowa State and Cincinnati but ultimately picked the Mountaineers due to his connection with defensive ends coach Deke Adams as well as the plan that the coaching staff had for him within the framework of the defense.

On top of those programs, Wilson also held offers from Auburn, Missouri, Ole Miss, Indiana, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Kansas, Purdue, Minnesota, Vanderbilt and many others.

Wilson recorded 25 tackles, seven stops for loss, four sacks and 11 more quarterback hurries as a junior and brings plenty of potential to the table with his overall skill set.

Lawson, 6-foot-6, 310-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over Virginia Tech and is a versatile offensive lineman who could play guard or tackle.

The Virginia native developed a close connection with offensive line coach Rick Trickett and assistant offensive line coach Derek Dressler and committed to the program over the Hokies prior to his official visit in mid-June.

Lawson made the jump into the list and four-star status after previously being rated as a three-star prospect.

Overall, the 2027 West Virginia recruiting class is up to 24 members.

Wondering what other WVU fans are saying? Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →