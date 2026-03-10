West Virginia Pro Day results
West Virginia held a Pro Day event Tuesday and here are the results from it.
The testing consisted of bench press, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, standing broad jump, 20-yard shuttle, three-cone-drill and various on-field drills.
A total of 15 NFL teams were represented.
|Athlete
|HT
|WT
|BENCH
|40
|VJ
|BJ
|20SH
|3CONE
|Grayson Barnes
|6’4.5″
|230
|15
|4.85
|34.5″
|10’3″
|4.47
|7.33
|Reid Carrico
|6″2.18″
|226
|23
|4.69
|36″
|9’5″
|4.28
|7.01
|Derek Carter
|5’9.75″
|187
|13
|4.71
|37.5″
|10’4″
|4.40
|N/A
|Jason Chambers
|5″10.38″
|190
|16
|4.51
|35.5″
|9’8″
|4.27
|N/A
|Michael Coats
|5’9.25″
|184
|14
|4.39
|36″
|10’8″
|4.44
|6.83
|Ty’Kieast Crawford
|6’4.25″
|334
|18
|5.31
|22.5″
|7’4″
|5.03
|8.09
|Ty Crutcher
|5’7″
|179
|16
|4.54
|35″
|9’7″
|4.51
|7.27
|Devin Grant
|6’1.18″
|288
|19
|4.78
|29.5″
|9’2″
|4.62
|7.31
|Justin Harrington
|6’2.25″
|209
|16
|4.44
|34.5″
|9’8″
|4.36
|7.01
|Kade Hensley
|5’8.78″
|193
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Eddie Kelly
|6’4.18″
|302
|N/A
|5.21
|30″
|9’2″
|4.95
|7.99
|Darrian Lewis
|5’9.58″
|193
|N/A
|4.49
|36.5″
|10’5″
|4.26
|7.15
|Kimo Makane’ole
|6’3.38″
|307
|27
|5.19
|27.5″
|8’9″
|4.76
|7.73
|Olu Omotosho
|6’1.78″
|243
|24
|4.78
|34″
|10’3″
|4.57
|7.18
|Fred Perry
|5’8.78″
|202
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Logan Ramper
|6’1.58″
|219
|25
|4.70
|34″
|9’8″
|4.39
|7.31
|Jimmori Robinson
|6’4.25″
|261
|19
|5.00
|30″
|9’8″
|4.75
|7.46
|Jordan Scruggs
|5’10.18″
|174
|13
|4.46
|32″
|9’9″
|4.41
|7.34
|Justin Smith-Brown
|5’11”
|186
|11
|4.45
|35.5″
|10’5″
|4.32
|7.34
|Oliver Straw
|6’2.25″
|213
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Keke Tarnue
|6″
|197
|14
|4.43
|37.5″
|10’5″
|4.25
|7.08
|Edward Vesterinen
|6’3.25″
|284
|25
|5.10
|31.5″
|9′
|4.39
|7.19
|Jordan Walker
|5’11.18″
|188
|12
|4.47
|37″
|10’7″
|4.44
|7.20
|Jeff Weimer
|6’1.18″
|211
|14
|4.47
|37″
|10’2″
|4.16
|7.04
|Chase Wilson
|6’1.25″
|226
|18
|4.63
|33.5″
|10′
|4.28
|7.02
Offer Alert
Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join
💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?
Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →
__________________________________________
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan
•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok