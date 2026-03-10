Skip to main content
West Virginia
West Virginia Pro Day results

West Virginia held a Pro Day event Tuesday and here are the results from it.

The testing consisted of bench press, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, standing broad jump, 20-yard shuttle, three-cone-drill and various on-field drills.

A total of 15 NFL teams were represented.

AthleteHTWTBENCH40VJBJ20SH3CONE
Grayson Barnes6’4.5″230154.8534.5″10’3″4.477.33
Reid Carrico6″2.18″226234.6936″9’5″4.287.01
Derek Carter5’9.75″187134.7137.5″10’4″4.40N/A
Jason Chambers5″10.38″190164.5135.5″9’8″4.27N/A
Michael Coats5’9.25″184144.3936″10’8″4.446.83
Ty’Kieast Crawford6’4.25″334185.3122.5″7’4″5.038.09
Ty Crutcher5’7″179164.5435″9’7″4.517.27
Devin Grant6’1.18″288194.7829.5″9’2″4.627.31
Justin Harrington6’2.25″209164.4434.5″9’8″4.367.01
Kade Hensley5’8.78″193N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Eddie Kelly6’4.18″302N/A5.2130″9’2″4.957.99
Darrian Lewis5’9.58″193N/A4.4936.5″10’5″4.267.15
Kimo Makane’ole6’3.38″307275.1927.5″8’9″4.767.73
Olu Omotosho6’1.78″243244.7834″10’3″4.577.18
Fred Perry5’8.78″20211N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Logan Ramper6’1.58″219254.7034″9’8″4.397.31
Jimmori Robinson6’4.25″261195.0030″9’8″4.757.46
Jordan Scruggs5’10.18″174134.4632″9’9″4.417.34
Justin Smith-Brown5’11”186114.4535.5″10’5″4.327.34
Oliver Straw6’2.25″213N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Keke Tarnue6″197144.4337.5″10’5″4.257.08
Edward Vesterinen6’3.25″284255.1031.5″9′4.397.19
Jordan Walker5’11.18″188124.4737″10’7″4.447.20
Jeff Weimer6’1.18″211144.4737″10’2″4.167.04
Chase Wilson6’1.25″226184.6333.5″10′4.287.02

