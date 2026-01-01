West Virginia QB Nicco Marchiol announces plans to enter transfer portal

West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol has now announced that he plans to enter the transfer portal Jan. 2.

The news was expected after On3 initially reported Oct. 1 that Marchiol would first miss the remainder of the season and then would be entering his name into the transfer portal at the end of the year.

Marchiol threw for 1,462 career yards with a 62.3% completion percentage. He’s threw for 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions and rushed for 341 yards and four more scores during his time with the program.

This past season Marchiol started four games and threw for 720 yards and 2 scores. He started a total of seven games during his time with the Mountaineers and appeared in 23 games.

Marchiol medically redshirted this past season after appearing in those four games due to a foot injury and will have two years remaining.

