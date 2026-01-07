West Virginia rallies to beat Cincinnati 62-60

West Virginia rallied late to knock off Cincinnati 62-60 inside the Hope Coliseum Tuesday night.

West Virginia trailed 57-52 but scored six straight to take the lead down the stretch and then close out the game to move to 10-5 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12 Conference.

The Mountaineers went with their usual starting five with point guard Jasper Floyd, shooting guard Honor Huff, guard Treysen Eaglestaff, forward Brenen Lorient and center Harlan Obioha.

Huff led the Mountaineers with 24 points and 8 rebounds, while Chance Moore had 14 and Eaglestaff had 10.

Eaglestaff opened the scoring with a three-pointer on the first possession and then canned a jumper to give the Mountaineers an early 5-0 edge. And at the first media timeout West Virginia led 10-6 and the Mountaineers put together a 7-0 run to extend the lead to 17-6.

The Bearcats would cut into the deficit to make it 19-11, before Huff again hit a three-pointer to stave off the run but Cincinnati would net five straight to make it 22-16 with eight minutes remaining in the half.

After Cincinnati cut it to 22-19, Huff again answered with a three before the Bearcats would hit another to make it 25-22 with 6:14 remaining until halftime. The lead would dwindle down to 25-24 until Amir Jenkins hit a wide open three to give West Virginia some cushion at 28-24.

West Virginia would take a 31-28 lead into the halftime break.

The Bearcats would open the second half on a 6-0 run to take a 34-31 edge but the Mountaineers would use their own 6-0 run to move back out front 37-34. The Mountaineers led 43-39 with 12:50 remaining before the Bearcats would nail another three to trim the edge to just a point.

Moore rebounded his own miss for the put back to make it 49-45 with 8:40 remaining in the game as the two teams continued to be closely contested. Moore would then connect on a three to make it 52-46 but again the Bearcats would respond by hitting three consecutive threes to recapture the lead at 55-52.

The run would stretch to 11-0 after a dunk as the Bearcats held a 57-52 lead with 4 minutes remaining in the game. The two teams would go scoreless until the 2:13 mark when Huff would hit a three to make it 57-55 and rally the Hope Coliseum crowd and then Eaglestaff would hit a three to make it 58-57.

After a stop, Huff nailed two at the line to push the edge to 60-57 and another stop would lead to Eaglestaff at the line who made two more to make it 62-57. Cincinnati would hit a late three but the Mountaineers would survive a last second heave.

The Mountaineers will next take on Kansas at home at noon Saturday.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

