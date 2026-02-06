West Virginia rallies to beat Cincinnati on the road 59-54

West Virginia rallied from a double-digit second half deficit to score a road win over Cincinnati 59-54 inside Fifth Third Arena Thursday night.

The Mountaineers 15-8, 6-4 in the Big 12 Conference and swept the Bearcats in the season series.

West Virginia trailed by 10 at halftime and by as many as 14-points early in the second half but used a 19-3 run to get back in the game and move ahead.

The Mountaineers started the usual lineup of point guard Jasper Floyd, guard Honor Huff, guard Treysen Eaglestaff, forward Brenen Lorient and center Harlan Obioha.

Huff led the Mountaineers with 16 points, all of which came in the second half, while true freshman forward DJ Thomas scored 14 points and Lorient scored 11 points.

Cincinnati led 11-2 through the first three plus minutes of the game with the Bearcats using a 9-0 run to seize early control in the contest and force a timeout. The run continued with a three-pointer by Cincinnati to put them up a dozen as the Mountaineers once again started slowly out of the gates.

The Mountaineers ended the scoring drought with a pair of Obioha free throws but still trailed 14-4 through the first seven minutes of the game. A Floyd jumper ended a six-minute field goal drought, but the Bearcats would push their lead to 19-6 on another three-pointer and basket.

West Virginia would net four straight to cut into the lead, but again the Bearcats would score and still led 21-10. And Cincinnati would push the lead to 27-14 forcing another timeout. That would set the Mountaineers up with a mini-run to make it 27-20.

West Virginia would trail 30-20 heading into the halftime break with 9 turnovers and a combined 0-9 from three, the first time this year the Mountaineers went a half without making a triple.

Two-minutes into the second half the Mountaineers trimmed one point off the lead at 32-23 but the Bearcats would connect on a three to push it back out to a dozen. After the edge moved to 14-points, the Mountaineers were again able to cut it under 10 at 37-28 with the first three-pointer by Huff but on the other end of the floor the Bearcats would respond with a triple of their own.

Huff would then hit two more threes to cut the deficit in half at 40-34 with 12:56 left and he would score consecutive baskets with a foul to make it 40-39 and complete a 16-3 run.

The Mountaineers would then move ahead with the first field goal from Eaglestaff to put the visitors ahead 42-40 with under 10-minutes remaining. The two teams then exchanged baskets after a sloppy stretch to give West Virginia a 44-42 lead.

Thomas would score after a Cincinnati free throw to make it 46-43 but the Bearcats would quickly tie it up with a three-pointer. The score would sit at 46-all until Cincinnati would hit a free throw with 4:22 left to move ahead by one point but Thomas would hit again this time a three-pointer on the other end to move back ahead 49-47.

Huff would add a free throw with 2:30 left to push the edge to 50-47 and after the Bearcats again cut it a point it was Thomas with another three to extend it to 53-49.

The lead would grow to six after two free throws, but the Bearcats would again cut the lead in half with a three to make it 55-52 with 39 seconds remaining. Huff would add a free throw to make it 56-52, but after a turnover a Lorient dunk gave the Mountaineers a 58-52 edge.

The Bearcats would add a late score, but West Virginia would be able to close out the game.

The Mountaineers will next play host to Texas Tech Sunday with tip-off set for 1 p.m.

