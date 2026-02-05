West Virginia ranked 3rd in Big 12 Preseason Poll, Meyer Named Preseason All-Big 12

After two consecutive Super Regional appearances and outright winning the 2025 regular season Big 12 title, West Virginia was picked to finish third in the conference’s 2026 Preseason Poll.

The poll was voted on by league head coaches, and is the highest predicted finish for the Mountaineers since joining the Big 12 in 2013.

Along with the regular season title last season, the Mountaineers shared the top of the conference with Oklahoma State and Texas for their first conference championship.

Junior right-handed pitcher Chase Meyer was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. In 2025, Meyer led the team with a 9-2 record, fueled by a 3.94 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 48.0 innings.

TCU was picked as the preseason favorite, receiving 13 of 14 first-place votes, as Arizona followed in second, receiving the only other first-place vote. Arizona State trailed West Virginia, with Oklahoma State and Kansas sharing a tie for fifth. Kansas State and Cincinnati were seventh and eighth, rounding out the 2025 regional teams. In order, Texas Tech, UCF, Baylor, Houston, BYU, and Utah finalized the poll.

TCU took most of the players’ league Preseason Yearly Awards, as Sawyer Strosnider was selected to win Player of the Year, with teammate Tommy LaPour favored to win Pitcher of the Year. Horned Frogs infielder Noah Franco was named Preseason Newcomer of the Year. Arizona State’s Dean Toigo earned Preseason Newcomer of the Year after transferring from UNLV.

WVU opens its season on the road with a three-game series against Georgia Southern, starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13.

