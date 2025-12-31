West Virginia RB Cyncir Bowers to enter transfer portal

West Virginia running back Cyncir Bowers has become the latest in a string of players to announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal Jan 2.

Bowers, 5-foot-10, 191-pounds, announced his decision on social media leaving the Mountaineers with almost no returning production in the backfield on the roster from last year.

The Pennsylvania native rushed for 249 yards and 2 touchdowns on the year to go along with 8 catches for 134 yards and a score.

Bowers has two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

