West Virginia responds late, pushes past Texas Tech 12-8

No. 17 West Virginia broke open a tie game with a six-run ninth inning and held on late to defeat Texas Tech 12-8 Friday night at Rip Griffin Park.

The Mountaineers and Red Raiders traded momentum throughout much of the night before West Virginia finally created separation in the final inning.

West Virginia grabbed the early lead with two runs in the second inning. Tyrus Hall delivered an RBI single to score Brock Wills and another run came home on a Texas Tech throwing error later in the inning. The Mountaineers added another run in the third to move ahead 3-0.

Texas Tech answered with a four-run fifth inning to take a 5-3 advantage before West Virginia rallied again in the seventh. Gavin Kelly singled home a run and Sean Smith followed with a two-RBI double to right field to put the Mountaineers back in front 6-5.

The Red Raiders tied the game in the eighth inning, but West Virginia responded with a six-run ninth.

Matthew Graveline sparked the rally with a two-RBI single before Tyrus Hall later drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home another run. Matt Ineich then delivered the biggest hit of the inning, clearing the bases with a three-run double down the left field line to extend the lead to 12-6.

Texas Tech added two runs in the bottom of the ninth, but West Virginia was able to close out the win.

Starter Dawson Montesa worked deep into the game for the Mountaineers before the bullpen handled the late innings. David Perez and Carson Estridge combined to finish the game as West Virginia secured the series-opening victory.

What a way to end the ballgame!#HailWV pic.twitter.com/Zc3uWQKn3t — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) April 11, 2026

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