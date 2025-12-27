West Virginia safety Israel Boyce to enter transfer portal

West Virginia safety Israel Boyce will enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2.

Boyce, 5-foot-11, 190-pounds, spent two seasons in Morgantown where he appeared in 20 games and recorded 41 tackles and a forced fumble. This past season he played in all 12 games and recorded 30 tackles and a forced fumble at the safety spot for the Mountaineers.

The news was initially reported by Pete Nakos of On3.

The Georgia native has two years of eligibility remaining.

