West Virginia selected to host NCAA Regional in Morgantown

West Virginia has officially been selected as one of the 16 host sites for the opening round of the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Mountaineers will host an NCAA Regional at Kendrick Family Ballpark next weekend with the remainder of the tournament field and regional matchups set to be announced Monday during the NCAA Baseball Selection Show.

West Virginia enters postseason play with a 39-14 overall record and finished 21-9 in Big 12 play before falling to Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament championship game Saturday. The Mountaineers also closed the year winning eight of their final 10 games.

The host selection comes after West Virginia built one of the strongest resumes in the country during the regular season.

The Mountaineers recorded 17 Quad 1 and 2 wins, seven wins over top 25 opponents and 12 victories against projected NCAA Regional teams. WVU also posted 19 true road wins and finished with 23 total victories away from home.

West Virginia went 31-12 overall in weekend games and won 12 weekend series, including an 8-2 mark in Big 12 series play with three conference sweeps. The Mountaineers also swept the Big 12 regular season champions on the road.

On the mound, WVU finished with the top ERA in the Big 12 and ranked among the top 10 nationally in ERA. The Mountaineers recorded six shutouts and featured the top three individual ERAs in the conference, along with the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year.

The postseason honors followed with 10 All-Big 12 selections, including four first-team picks.

This season also marked the first time in program history that West Virginia recorded five consecutive 30-win seasons while setting a program record with 21 conference victories.

Fan support continued to grow throughout the season as well. The Mountaineers drew 65,413 fans this year with an average attendance of 2,973 per game, reaching 85 percent of stadium capacity. That ranked third in the Big 12 and 18th nationally. WVU also sold out of season tickets for the second straight season.

The NCAA Tournament field and regional pairings will be announced tomorrow at Noon ET on ESPN2.

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