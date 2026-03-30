West Virginia set for Crown, looking ahead to Players Era

West Virginia set for Crown, looking ahead to Players Eraby: Keenan Cummings1 hour agorivalskeenanRead In AppFeb 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge leads a team huddle during a stop in play against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia will head to Las Vegas to participate in the College Basketball Crown but it won’t be the only time the Mountaineers will be heading there in future seasons.