West Virginia set for matchup against surprising UCF team

West Virginia set for matchup against surprising UCF teamby: Keenan Cummings1 hour agorivalskeenanRead In AppDec 9, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge smiles along the sideline during the second half against the Little Rock Trojans at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia is set to take on a UCF team for the first of two meetings over the final seven games of the season and one that has been a surprise in the Big 12.