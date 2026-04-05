West Virginia set to take on talented Oklahoma in Crown Championship

West Virginia set to take on talented Oklahoma in Crown Championshipby: Keenan Cummings20 hours agorivalskeenanRead In AppFeb 18, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers players listen to West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge during a timeout during the second half against the Utah Utes at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia had zero hesitation when it came to wanting to continue their season in the College Basketball Crown and now the Mountaineers are set to play for the title.