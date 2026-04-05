Skip to main content
West Virginia
Join Now

West Virginia set to take on talented Oklahoma in Crown Championship

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings20 hours agorivalskeenan
NCAA Basketball: Utah at West Virginia
Feb 18, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers players listen to West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge during a timeout during the second half against the Utah Utes at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

West Virginia had zero hesitation when it came to wanting to continue their season in the College Basketball Crown and now the Mountaineers are set to play for the title.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
WV Sports
+
+
One subscription: The best West Virginia Mountaineers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.