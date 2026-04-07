West Virginia set to host Boise State transfer Javan Buchanan on visit

West Virginia is expected to host Boise State forward Javan Buchanan for a visit this week as the Mountaineers continue to evaluate transfer portal options.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Buchanan is planning to make the trip to Morgantown after entering the transfer portal following the 2025-26 season.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward spent the past two seasons with Boise State after transferring from Indiana Wesleyan.

Buchanan played in all 37 games during the 2024-25 season, averaging 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 53.4 percent from the field and earning Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year honors in the Mountain West Conference.

He stepped into a starting role during the 2025-26 season and increased his production to 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 83.6 percent from the free throw line.

Buchanan began his college career at Indiana Wesleyan after a standout high school career at Lafayette Jefferson High School in Indiana, where he averaged over 20 points per game as a senior. He was named to the NAIA All-American 1st Team.

Because Buchanan previously played two seasons at the NAIA level, his eligibility situation could depend on a potential waiver that would allow him to play another season.

Stay up to date on all the activity with our 2026 West Virginia basketball transfer portal tracker.

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