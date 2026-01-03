West Virginia set to host QB, DB from SEC

West Virginia is set to host a quarterback from the SEC in former Oklahoma signal caller Michael Hawkins on an official visit this weekend.

Hawkins, 6-foot-1, 206-pounds, spent two years with the Sooners where he appeared in 9 games with 7 in his first season and 2 this past year. During that time Hawkins rushed for 262 yards and 2 scores to go along with completing 91-147 passes for 950 yards with 7 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

The Dallas, Texas native was rated as a four-star prospect out of high school and has three years remaining. He also is expected to be joined by his brother Maliek Hawkins who was a four-star defensive back in the class of 2025 that enrolled in January.

Pete Thamel first reported that news.

Hawkins only saw action in one game and would have four remaining.

