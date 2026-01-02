West Virginia set to host transfer edge

West Virginia is set to host Gardner-Webb edge rusher transfer Antonio O’Berry on an official visit.

O’Berry, 6-foot-6, 240-pounds, is expected to visit Ohio State today before heading to West Virginia for an official visit the next day per Pete Nakos citing his agency.

The Dayton, Ohio native is coming off a season where he recorded 52 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks while adding 7 passes defended. He played in six contests the season before with 17 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.

O’Berry started his career at Tiffin and had 18 tackles and 5 sacks in six games.

