West Virginia set to host NCAA Tournament first and second rounds

West Virginia will play host to the first and second rounds of the Women’s NCAA Tournament for the first time in the modern era.

The Mountaineers now wait to learn their first-round opponent with the full bracket reveal on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN as part of the national selection show. WVU will learn its overall seed, as well as the other programs that will begin their tournament inside Hope Coliseum.

Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, March 16. Game times and dates for the first and second rounds will also become available following the show on Sunday.

The Mountaineers are coming off a Big 12 Tournament Championship and finished the season 27-6.

Over the last three seasons the Mountaineers are 44-5.

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