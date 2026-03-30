West Virginia shows its identity in series win over Arizona State

West Virginia baseball had an opportunity on the national stage Sunday night and the Mountaineers made the most of it.

After dropping the opener, WVU responded with wins in the final two games to secure a road series victory over Arizona State. For head coach Steve Sabins, the series wasn’t just about the result but how his team played.

Speaking on the 3 Guys Before The Game podcast, Sabins said the series finale in particular looked exactly like the brand of baseball his team is trying to build.

“Sunday was cool because we really did what we do,” he said. “We played the highest level defense that somebody could ask for. We ran the bases as well as anybody could run the bases.”

Relentless at-bats define the offense

One of the biggest takeaways for Sabins was the consistency of WVU’s approach at the plate.

The Mountaineers continued to grind through at-bats throughout the lineup, even when results didn’t immediately follow.

“We had these relentless at-bats that just continued to stretch,” Sabins said. “We barreled balls up that were caught. We had awesome at-bats. Nothing really fell for us early.”

Eventually, that persistence paid off.

West Virginia loaded the bases before Sean Smith delivered the game’s biggest swing with a grand slam that broke things open.

For Sabins, the inning was a perfect example of the mentality he wants from his offense.

“It’s kind of that, like just wear you down, wear you down.”

Defense and speed making an impact

The Mountaineers also showed the type of defense and aggressiveness on the bases that Sabins believes can define this team.

West Virginia recorded multiple stolen bases in the series finale, including a steal of home, while continuing to pressure Arizona State defensively and on the basepaths.

Sabins said that style reminded him of a familiar type of team.

“Honestly, this team is shaping out to be a little bit like old school West Coast teams,” he said. “The at-bats are good one through nine. And the defense is super solid. The pitching is crisp with experience out of the bullpen.”

A big moment on a national stage

The performance also came in a high-profile setting.

The series finale was a deciding game against a ranked opponent and aired nationally, giving WVU a chance to showcase its program.

Sabins believes his team took advantage of that opportunity.

“It felt like we showcased who we were in arguably the biggest game of the season,” he said. “It’s a game, a series-deciding game on national TV against a great opponent.”

West Virginia will now look to carry that momentum forward as it faces Arizona in a midweek matchup before returning home for a Big 12 series against UCF.

But if the series in Arizona showed anything, it’s that Sabins believes the Mountaineers are starting to settle into their identity.

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