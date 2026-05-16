West Virginia shut out by TCU in series-evening loss

No. 9 West Virginia couldn’t find any offense Friday night as TCU evened the regular-season-ending Big 12 series with a 4-0 victory in Morgantown.

The Horned Frogs did their damage early when Preston Gamster and Kyuss Gargett each launched solo home runs in the second inning against WVU starter Maxx Yehl to build a 2-0 lead.

Yehl responded well after the early mistakes and kept the Mountaineers within striking distance for much of the night. The left-hander worked 6.2 innings while striking out nine batters in another strong outing.

TCU added insurance in the eighth inning with another solo home run before taking advantage of a wild sequence later in the frame to push across an additional run and extend the lead to 4-0.

West Virginia struggled offensively throughout the game and managed only three hits in the loss. Matt Ineich, Paul Schoenfeld and Ben Lumsden recorded the hits for the Mountaineers, while TCU starter Lance Davis tossed a complete-game shutout.

The Mountaineers fell to 36-13 overall and 20-9 in Big 12 play with the loss. The two teams will now meet in Saturday’s regular-season finale with the series on the line.

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