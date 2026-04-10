West Virginia signee Kingston Whitty will not join program

West Virginia will not move forward with 2026 signee Kingston Whitty, as the two sides have agreed that he will no longer enroll.

Whitty, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Christ School (N.C.), originally signed with the Mountaineers during the early signing period as part of head coach Ross Hodge’s first recruiting class.

A fast-rising prospect, Whitty drew attention after a strong run on the Under Armour Association circuit, where he averaged 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He followed that up with a productive senior season that included being named Most Valuable Player of the Rudy Watson Bracket at the John Wall Tournament.

At the time of his signing, Hodge described Whitty as an underrated guard with the ability to score at all three levels and the versatility to play either backcourt position.

With Whitty no longer expected to enroll, West Virginia will move forward with the remainder of its incoming class while continuing to build the roster in the transfer portal.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

