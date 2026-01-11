West Virginia signs Western Kentucky kicker Jack Cassidy
West Virginia has signed Western Kentucky transfer kicker Jack Cassidy.
Cassidy, 6-foot-6, 230-pounds, attempted 72 kickoffs this past season for an average of 63.0 with a total of 51 touchbacks for the Hilltoppers. He also made 3-3 field goals on the season.
The Northern Ireland native was previously at the University of Ulster.
Cassidy becomes the third transfer specialist to commit to West Virginia behind Colorado State punter Bryan Hansen and Alabama kicker Peter Notaro.
Cassidy has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.
Offer Alert
Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join
💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?
Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →
__________________________________________
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan
•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok