West Virginia signs Western Kentucky kicker Jack Cassidy

West Virginia has signed Western Kentucky transfer kicker Jack Cassidy.

Cassidy, 6-foot-6, 230-pounds, attempted 72 kickoffs this past season for an average of 63.0 with a total of 51 touchbacks for the Hilltoppers. He also made 3-3 field goals on the season.

The Northern Ireland native was previously at the University of Ulster.

Cassidy becomes the third transfer specialist to commit to West Virginia behind Colorado State punter Bryan Hansen and Alabama kicker Peter Notaro.

Cassidy has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

Welcome to West Virginia ✍️



Let’s Go @j_cassidy8! pic.twitter.com/Lq8v9aqSqE — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) January 11, 2026

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

