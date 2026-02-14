West Virginia survives Georgia Southern's comeback effort

In the first game of a doubleheader, it looked like a blowout in the making, but turned into an early-season sweat for West Virginia in its second win of the season against Georgia Southern, 11-10 at J.I. Clements Stadium on Saturday.

The Mountaineers were led at the plate by second baseman Gavin Kelly, who was 2-for-4 with two doubles and runs scored. Catcher Matthew Graveline delivered WVU’s first home run of the season with a three-run blast.

Right-handed pitcher Chase Meyer earned the win after entering a tough situation in the seventh inning. Meyer didn’t allow a run in 1.1 innings with three strikeouts.

The first save of the season went to right-handed pitcher Carson Estridge, who delivered 1.1 innings and two strikeouts.

Neither team got much out of their starting pitchers. WVU went with southpaw Maxx Yehl, who delivered two innings, with one earned run, but three more runs came in after his error. Georgia Southern gave the ball to left-hander Thomas Burke, who didn’t make it out of the first inning, allowing six earned runs.

The game looked to get out of hand early as WVU scored seven runs before Georgia Southern came to the plate. To start the game, Kelly jumped on the first pitch, ripping a double to the wall. After shortstop Matt Ineich was hit with a pitch, Kelly scored on a wild pitch, and center fielder Armani Guzman hit a single. Guzman then scored second, Graveline recorded a groundout, scoring Ineich.

Left fielder Paul Schoenfeld singled to right field, scoring Guzman, and then first baseman Brodie Kresser was hit by a pitch. Schoenfeld stole third base before taking advantage of a lefty on the mound to steal home; the throw beat him, but the catcher did not hang on to the ball.

Down 1-2 in the count, right fielder Ben Lumsden went the other way for a single to plate a runner. After a single and a walk, shortstop Matt Ineich plated the final two runs of the inning with a single.

Yehl sat down the side in order, with one strikeout.

WVU led 7-0 through the first inning.

Georgia Southern clawed back with four runs in the second inning. The Eagles loaded the bases before Nico Senese hit a dribbler back to Yehl, and an arid throw went down the right field line, scoring all three runners. After two outs, Jack Meyers singled to right field, scoring Senese.

Through two innings, WVU led 7-4.

Right-handed pitcher Ian Korn started the third inning for WVU. Korn struck out three while allowing a double in his first inning with the Mountaineers.

After going quiet for two innings, WVU got back on the board in the fourth. Ineich hit a single, and Guzman reached on a fielder’s choice. Deignated hitter Sean Smith kept the inning alive with a single up the middle, before Graveline deposited a ball over the center field wall.

The Eagles responded with two runs in the bottom half. Two singles and a fielder’s choice put runners on the corners, before Meyers moved everyone one base with a single to center. James McCoy brought in another run, slicing a ball through the right side.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, John Davis took the first pitch of the inning the other way, just barely getting enough for a home run.

WVU led 10-7 entering the seventh inning.

To begin the bottom of the seventh, McCoy ledoff with a double, and Sean White followed with a single, ending Korn’s outing. Left-handed pitcher Ben McDougal entered out of the bullpen, immediately inducing an infield fly ball. After an 11-pitch battle with Max Prozny, McDougal surrendered a walk to load the bases.

McDougal was in another 3-2 count with Senese, who ultimately won the battle, driving a base-clearing double down the left field line to tie the game at 10.

Meyer came in relief, inheriting a 0-2 count, throwing just one pitch to get a strikeout looking. The next batter, Jordan Grant, reached on an error by Lumsden, who moved to first base a few innings prior. With runners on the corner, Meyer limited damage with another strikeout.

Entering the eighth inning, the game was tied at 10.

WVU retook the lead in the eighth. With one out, Kelly ripped a double to the left-center gap, then Ineich struck out. Guzman came up with two outs, but was not needed as Kelly stole third base and advanced home after a throwing error by White behind the plate.

In the bottom half of the inning, WVU worked around trouble as Meyer recorded two outs, but also allowed two runners, making the Mountaineers go to Estridge, who struck out the first batter he saw, escaping the inning scoreless.

WVU led 11-10 going into the ninth inning.

In the top half, the Mountaineers were unable to add any insurance, sending Estridge back out with a one-run lead. Estridge retired the first hitter, but surrendered a walk after a 3-2 count disengagement. Grant then singled, putting runners on first and second. Estridge then earned a strikeout before hitting Meyers.

McCoy came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs, with the winning run in scoring position. He hit a soft dribbler in front of second base, where Ineich charged in, and just barely beat him at first. The play went under review and stood.

The final score was 11-10.

