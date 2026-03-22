West Virginia takes care of business now looks at next challenge

West Virginia did exactly what they needed to do on their home floor in the 82-54 win over Miami (Oh.) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers shot 51-percent from the floor and forced 15 turnovers that resulted in 21 points. West Virginia used a 17-0 run to wrestle away the lead for good in front of 13,504, the largest crowd to watch a women’s game in program history.

“What a great environment. We felt that was coming, it was electric,” head coach Mark Kellogg said. “It was everything you would want. I told them the other day to walk out there, enjoy it. You earned the right to play in front of a crowd like that.”

It was a punctuation for the West Virginia program to host for the first time since 1994 and is something that Kellogg the past several years.

“It doesn’t guarantee us anything but for our program, women’s basketball, our state, to get basketball going again it’s special,” he said.

West Virginia briefly trailed 14-11 but the Mountaineers then took control of the game and never looked back to move onto the second round of the tournament against No. 5 Kentucky.

“And the third quarter was at times our best and we were really, really good,” he said.

The Mountaineers had four players in double figures which Kellogg believes is when West Virginia is at their best sharing the basketball.

“Getting the right shots by the right people at the right times at the right spots on the floor. That’s what we talk about, just understanding what those are,” Kellogg said.

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