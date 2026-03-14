West Virginia takes game two 13-2 over Baylor

West Virginia cruised to a 13-2 win over Baylor in seven innings by Big 12 the run rule inside Baylor Ball Park Saturday evening to even the series.

West Virginia moved to 12-4 on the season and 1-1 in the Big 12 Conference. The win avenges the 7-6 loss to open the series to the Bears Friday night as the Mountaineers led 7-0 and coasted from there.

Right-hander Chansen Cole earned the start for Steve Sabins‘ team and pitched six innings allowing just two runs on three hits with five strikeouts. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers scored 13 runs on 17 hits with 13 runs batted in during the seven-inning contest.

Paul Schoenfeld was 3-4 from the plate with three RBIs, while five other players had at least two hits.

The Mountaineers got off to a good start and after a leadoff walk, back-to-back doubles by Gavin Kelly and Schoenfeld gave the visitors an early 2-0 lead without any outs. After the first out, Brock Wills would then get in on the action with a double of his own plate another run and make it 3-0. But after loading the bases with one out, the Bears would induce a double-play to limit the damage to just three runs.

And in the home half of the first, Cole would retire the Bears in order to keep them off the scoreboard.

West Virginia would tack on three more runs in the top of the second to take a 6-0 lead following five singles before again leaving the bases loaded. Cole would allow a double in the second, but that would be it as he would keep the score at 6-0.

The Mountaineers wouldn’t be able to add on in the top half of the third and Cole would respond by getting three outs in order to send the game to the fourth with West Virginia leading 6-0. The Mountaineers added another run in the fourth to take a 7-0 lead.

The Bears would tack on their first runs of the game on a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth. However, the Mountaineers would get those two back in the top of the fifth on a single from Sean Smith.

Cole would extinguish a potential rally in the bottom of the fifth to keep the score 9-2.

The Mountaineers would tack on three more runs in the sixth including a two-out triple by Schoenfeld to make the score 12-2. Then Cole would throw a scoreless bottom of the sixth.

The run rule was in effect in the seventh and West Virginia would add another run to lead 13-2 heading into the Bears last chance but right-hander Bryant Yoak would come on to pitch and closed the door on Baylor.

The Mountaineers will look to win the series tomorrow with the first pitch set for noon.

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