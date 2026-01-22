West Virginia to compete in 2026 Players Era Men’s Championship Field
West Virginia won their first basketball game away from Morgantown knocking off Arizona State 75-63 and I provide my thoughts and observations....
Ross Hodge understands that you don’t get a lot of time to enjoy wins in the Big 12 Conference, but his team’s 75-63 road victory over Arizona State...
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge joined the post game radio show to discuss the matchup with Arizona State and WVSports.com provides a summary....
West Virginia is 18 games into the season, sitting at 12-6 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12 Conference leaving at least 14 games remaining for the...
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge believes his team has done what they’re supposed to do when it comes to protecting the home court....
West Virginia is in a prime position to pick up its first Big 12 victory on the road against a struggling Arizona State Sun Devils squad. ASU has...
West Virginia guard Treysen Eaglestaff has continued to make significant strides in his game....
West Virginia picked up its 12th win of the season on Saturday, knocking off Colorado 72-61 at the Hope Coliseum. Check out some of the best moments...
West Virginia is looking to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023 and here is a snap shot of where the Mountaineers stand in key...
West Virginia remained undefeated at home knocking off Colorado 72-61 and here are my thoughts and observations from what unfolded....
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge told his team to expect Colorado to make a run in the second half given their propensity to do so....
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge joined the post game radio show to discuss the 72-61 win over Colorado and WVSports.com provides a summary of...
Colorado has started the season 12-5, 2-2 in the Big 12 Conference and will come to West Virginia for the first time in a significant contest for both...
West Virginia will tip off its third home Big 12 game against the Colorado Buffaloes, which shares the same 2-2 conference record. The Buffs use an...
West Virginia is 17 games into the season sitting at 11-6 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 Conference....
Chance Moore has always tried to play his game from the inside, out....
Life in the Big 12 can be a roller coaster as West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge found out the hard way over the past two games with highs and lows....
WVSports.com looks back at the West Virginia basketball recruiting classes from 2002-2024 to look at how the top rated players fared during that time....
The difference between the current West Virginia and Houston teams was apparent to head coach Ross Hodge after the two teams squared off against one...
West Virginia fell 77-48 on the road to No. 7 Houston and I provide my thoughts and observations from what unfolded....
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge joined the post game radio broadcast following the Houston contest and here is a summary of what was said....
West Virginia simply didn't have enough against No. 7 Houston falling 77-48 inside the Fertitta Center Tuesday night. The loss puts West Virginia...
West Virginia has a chance to start a win streak, but plays a challenging No. 7 Houston on the road. The Cougars boast one of the best defenses in...
West Virginia center Harlan Obioha hadn’t made his impact felt on the scoreboard in Big 12 play but some of that was due to the way teams had been...
It’s easy to forget that West Virginia true freshman Amir Jenkins should still be in high school....