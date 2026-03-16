West Virginia to face Miami (OH) in NCAA tournament first round in Morgantown

No. 4 seed West Virginia will open NCAA Tournament play against No. 13 seed Miami (OH) in the First Round of Regional 4 in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The Mountaineers earned the opportunity to host after putting together a strong 27-6 overall record and finishing 14-4 in Big 12 Conference play. West Virginia also secured the league’s automatic bid by capturing the Big 12 Tournament championship, giving the program important momentum heading into March.

Miami (OH) enters the matchup as the No. 13 seed after navigating its path into the field and will now face a West Virginia team that has been especially difficult to beat at home. Over the last three seasons, the Mountaineers have posted a 44-5 record in Morgantown, creating a clear home-court advantage for NCAA Tournament play.

This marks a historic moment for the program, as it will be the first time in the modern era of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament that West Virginia will host games on its home floor. The Mountaineers previously were positioned to host in 2021 before the tournament was moved to a centralized “bubble” format due to COVID-19.

Game times, television information and additional scheduling details are expected to be finalized following the bracket reveal. Tickets for the First and Second Rounds will go on sale to the general public beginning Monday morning.

With a favorable seed, tournament championship momentum and the chance to play in front of a home crowd, West Virginia now turns its focus to preparing for Miami (OH) as it looks to advance in the NCAA Tournament.

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