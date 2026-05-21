West Virginia to open against Auburn in Players Era Eight

West Virginia will take on Auburn to open the Players Era Eight in Las Vegas Nov. 17.

All of the games will be played inside Michelob ULTRA Arena between Nov. 17-19.

The Mountaineers have squared off against the Tigers five previous times with the series in favor of West Virginia 3-2 and the most recent coming in a win in 2023 in Morgantown. Auburn is coming off a 22-16 season where they claimed the NIT Championship.

Depending on the outcome, West Virginia will then square off against Kansas or UNLV Nov. 18. The Nov. 19 game will be against one of Houston, Rutgers, Florida or Notre Dame.

West Virginia is still putting together the rest of the non-conference slate but other confirmed games include a trip to Pittsburgh and a neutral site contest against Wake Forest.

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