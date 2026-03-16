West Virginia to play Stanford in the College Basketball Crown

West Virginia is one of eight teams that will participate in the College Basketball Crown.

The Mountaineers will open up against Stanford 8 p.m. April 2 on FS1. If West Virginia wins they would play the winner of Rutgers and Creighton April 4 at 4 p.m. on FOX.

The rest of the field includes Oklahoma, Colorado, Baylor and Minnesota.

The championship game will be held 5:30 p.m. April 5 on FOX.

The Mountaineers finished the season 18-14 in the first year under head coach Ross Hodge but after not being selected for the NCAA Tournament will be one of three Big 12 teams to compete in the Crown.

The event will be held in Las Vegas from April 1-5 the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena and reward teams with name, image and likeness prizes. It is a single elimination tournament and the teams are playing for a share of a $500,000 prize pool.

Last season’s winner Nebraska received $300,000 for their efforts.

It is the first time that the Mountaineers have participated in post-season play since going to the NCAA Tournament in 2023 and is the first appearance in the Crown.

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