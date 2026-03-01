Skip to main content
West Virginia
West Virginia uses preparation to push past BYU

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings15 minutes agorivalskeenan
NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at West Virginia
Feb 28, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge watched a play from the sideline during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge felt that his team’s ability to bounce back and snap a three-game losing streak by beating BYU 79-71 was the culmination of their preparation.

