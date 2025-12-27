West Virginia wide receiver Cam Vaughn to enter transfer portal
West Virginia wide receiver Cam Vaughn will enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported.
Vaughn, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, spent one season in Morgantown, where he appeared in 12 games. He had 35 receptions for 540 yards and four touchdowns.
The Georgia native has two years of eligibility remaining.
