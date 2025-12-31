West Virginia wide receiver Rodney Gallagher to enter the transfer portal

West Virginia wide receiver Rodney Gallagher plans to enter his name into the transfer portal when the database opens Jan. 2.

Gallagher, 5-foot-10, 181-pounds, appeared in 38 games during his time with the Mountaineers and hauled in 64 catches for 605 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had 45 rushes for 221 yards.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 was first to report.

The senior-to-be would have been the leading returning receiver for the Mountaineers after previous departures on the roster.

The Uniontown native has one year of eligibility remaining.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

