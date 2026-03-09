West Virginia wins Big 12 tournament championship, awaits NCAA seeding

West Virginia delivered when it mattered most.

The Mountaineers captured the Big 12 tournament championship with a 62-53 win over TCU in Kansas City, putting themselves firmly in position to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the Hope Coliseum in Morgantown.

Now the focus shifts to Selection Sunday.

West Virginia sits at 27-6 overall and 14-4 in Big 12 play and believes it has done enough to earn a top-16 seed, which would bring NCAA Tournament games back to Morgantown.

Head coach Mark Kellogg said the championship moment carried plenty of emotion after watching his team grind through the season and finally break through in the conference tournament.

“Obviously, super proud, super happy, probably even a little emotional at the time. There’s just so much that goes into this, so many people that are a part of programs, cultures,” Kellogg said.

Kellogg said the team entered the game believing it had a chance to flip the script against a TCU team that had won the first two matchups earlier in the year.

“I felt good when I woke up today. I felt like our kids were dialed in. I thought we were ready to play,” Kellogg added.

Mountaineers find the offense they needed

West Virginia’s identity under Kellogg has centered on defense, but the Mountaineers knew they would need more offense this time around against the Horned Frogs.

The first two meetings with TCU resulted in just 50 points in each game for West Virginia, so the staff challenged the group to find more scoring opportunities while still maintaining its defensive pressure.

“We knew we were gonna have to make some big shots. We had to defend at the level that I think we’re capable of,” Kellogg said.

The Mountaineers responded by doing just enough offensively while continuing to rely on their defense to control the flow of the game.

Senior guard Jordan Harrison helped set the tone early.

She knocked down the first three-point shot of the game and said it helped her settle in.

“Honestly, just seeing the ball go through the hole was all I needed to just get ready and get going.”

Harrison sets the defensive tone

Defense has been the foundation of West Virginia’s success and Harrison has played a major role in establishing that identity.

The senior guard regularly takes on the toughest backcourt assignment and Kellogg believes her approach has helped shape the entire roster.

“You become an elite defensive team because your point guard who sets this tone just commits to that. We’ve become one of the best defensive teams in the country, and it’s not by accident.”

That defensive mindset has spread throughout the lineup and has become a defining trait of the program during Kellogg’s tenure.

Shaw delivers in the tournament

Senior guard Sydney Shaw also played a major role in the Mountaineers’ run through the Big 12 tournament and was named to the all-tournament team.

Shaw admitted the performance carried extra motivation after she was left off the all-conference teams earlier in the season.

“I felt very disrespected when I heard the list. It just made me check myself and realize that I gotta go out and show people,” Shaw said.

Kellogg said Shaw’s play throughout the tournament was exactly the type of response the team needed.

Ready for the next step

The Mountaineers navigated several tight moments throughout the tournament, something Kellogg believes helped prepare his team for the championship matchup.

“We just kind of relax and we’re in those timeouts and then we go make those runs.”

Now, West Virginia will take a short break before preparing for the NCAA Tournament, where the Mountaineers hope the next step in the season takes place on their home floor.

“I don’t want this to be the defining moment either. I want this to continue,” Kellogg said. “We certainly think we’ve done enough to get some home games in Morgantown.”

Selection Sunday will determine whether the Mountaineers get that opportunity, but the Big 12 championship has already ensured this group a place in program history.

