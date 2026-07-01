West Virginia with new flagship affiliates for MSN Radio from Learfield

There will be new flagship affiliates for West Virginia football, basketball and baseball radio network starting this coming fall.

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in conjunction with Learfield’s Mountaineer Sports Properties, announced that popular WVRC Media stations will rejoin the Mountaineer Sports Network.

Those locations will be in Morgantown, Clarksburg, Elkins, Martinsburg and Berkeley Springs in order to provide comprehensive coverage of West Virginia football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and baseball.

In Morgantown, WVAQ-FM (101.9) will be the new home for football and men’s basketball broadcasts. WAJR-AM/FM (1440/104.5) will broadcast WVU football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and the weekly coaches’ shows of Rich Rodriguez, Ross Hodge and Mark Kellogg. WVAQ and WAJR return as the flagship stations of the Mountaineers for the first time in 13 years.

WBRB-FM (101.3) in Clarksburg will feature Mountaineer football, men’s basketball and weekly coaches’ show broadcasts, while WFBY-FM (93.5) will air women’s basketball and baseball.

In Elkins, WDNE-FM (98.9) will broadcast football, men’s basketball and the coaches’ shows. Women’s basketball and baseball will switch to WFBY-FM (93.5).

WVRC Media stations in the Martinsburg/Berkeley Springs area include WEPM-AM/FM (1340/93.7), WXDC-FM (92.9), WCST-AM (1010) and W228DU-FM (93.5). Those five stations will air MSN’s full schedule of programming to include WVU football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball and weekly coaches’ shows.

Current WVRC Media stations on the network in WKLP-AM (1390) – Keyser, WVMD-FM (101.1) in Romney, WVMD-FM (99.9) in Cumberland, Maryland as well as WCMD-AM (1230) in Cumberland will also return in the new agreement.

““The return of stations from WVRC Media strengthens our radio network, which will be good for our fans throughout the state,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. “Our radio broadcasts are some of the best in sports, and we look forward to our renewed partnership with WVRC Media, and the amplification of our broadcasts on the WVRC stations.”

A complete listing of MSN radio affiliates is available WVUSports.com. The first network broadcast for the new WVRC stations will be the Rich Rodriguez Show on Monday, Aug. 24.



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