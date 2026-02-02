West Virginia with two signees among basketball Rivals150

West Virginia is well represented in the updated basketball 2026 Rivals150 with two of the three signees featured among the nation’s top prospects.

Bella Vista guard Miles Sadler is perched at No. 22 nationally while his teammate center Aliou Dioum is at No. 94 in the newly released rankings.

Sadler, 6-foot-0, 165-pounds, is the highest rated prospect to sign with the Mountaineers in the modern era. A two-way point guard and excels on both ends, Sadler is a massive piece for the Mountaineers in the 2026 cycle and has continued his strong play during his senior season.

“He really is one of those guys that makes everyone around him better. He has just a will and ability to do things out there that are difficult to replicate,” head coach Ross Hodge said.

Dioum, 6-foot-10, is a big with a strong motor that became a key target for the Mountaineers once they saw him perform this past summer at Peach Jam. He is highly athletic and is a plus defender with a developing offensive game

The Mountaineers also have another signee in the 2026 class in the fast-rising Christ School (N.C.) 2026 point guard Kingston Whitty.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

