West Virginia WR Christian Hamilton plans to enter the transfer portal

West Virginia wide receiver Christian Hamilton plans to enter the transfer portal.

Hamilton, 5-foot-11, 181-pounds, spent just one season with the Mountaineers football program where he hauled in 2 catches for 25 yards and appeared in five games.

Prior to arriving in Morgantown, Hamilton spent two years at North Carolina where he had 10 catches for 179 yards over two seasons. The North Carolina native has two years of eligibility remaining.

