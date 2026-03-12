Skip to main content
West Virginia
Join Now

What options are available for West Virginia in post-season play?

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings39 minutes agorivalskeenan
NCAA Basketball: Utah at West Virginia
Feb 18, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers players listen to West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge during a timeout during the second half against the Utah Utes at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

West Virginia came into the Big 12 Conference Tournament hoping to improve their overall resume with hopes of a possible at-large NCAA bid. 

Join for $1
then billed annually
WV Sports
+
+
One subscription: The best West Virginia Mountaineers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.