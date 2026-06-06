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What they said: West Virginia and Cal Poly post-game 6/6/26

Vernon Bailey Headshotby: Vernon Bailey5 hours agoRivalsVernon

West Virginia and Cal Poly met with the media on Saturday after the Mountaineers’ win to close out the Super Regional. West Virginia now moves on to the College World Series in Omaha.


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