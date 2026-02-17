Skip to main content
West Virginia
Join Now

Where is West Virginia basketball at with their resume?

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings2 hours agorivalskeenan
NCAA Basketball: Colorado at West Virginia
Jan 17, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge talks to his team during a timeout during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

West Virginia has six regular season games remaining in the 2026 season but where do the Mountaineers currently stand heading into the stretch run of the season?

Join for $1
then billed annually
WV Sports
+
+
One subscription: The best West Virginia Mountaineers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.