Where WVU sits in the Big 12 ahead of league play

This weekend, West Virginia begins Big 12 play against Baylor on the road for a three-game set. So far, through the leagues’ out-of-conference play, the Mountaineers have multiple team and individual leaders among the 14 teams in the conference.

Here’s how WVU stacks up in the Big 12.

Record

The Mountaineers hold an 11-3 record, which gives a .786 win percentage. That gives them the best win percentage in the league. Granted, WVU missed out on two game opportunities due to Radford‘s personal reasons and a rainout against Marshall.

The Big 12 slate kicked off on Thursday night as BYU defeated Cincinnati 5-2 in Provo, Utah, giving the Cougars the early conference lead. But from an overall record standpoint, Cincinnati follows the Mountaineers at 14-4 for second place. Kansas State is third, going 13-4. Arizona State and Oklahoma State share a tie for fifth at 12-4.

Interestingly enough, the two teams predicted to finish above WVU in the Big 12 Preseason Poll are experencing early season struggles. The projected favorite, TCU, holds a 10-6 record in ninth place, and Arizona is 6-10 in last place.

Pitching

As a team, WVU possesses the best team ERA at 3.10. Left-hander Maxx Yehl and righty Chansen Cole carry the weight. Yehl’s 1.06 ERA is the second best in the league, and Cole’s 2.00 ERA is seventh. Both arms have started four games this year.

WVU also leads with the least amount of hits allowed. Granted, the two fewer games than most teams, only allowing 97 hits, nine fewer than Houston, which is right below WVU with 16 games. The Mountaineers have the lowest batting average against at .216 and walking 60 batters, ninth in the league.

Right-hander Dawson Montesa has the second-most strikeouts in the league at 30. While the team has punched out the sixth most hitters, 145. Montesa is one of just six qualified starters to have only given up one home run, while putting up the fifth most innings at 21.

Freshman righty David Perez makes the list with a share of third place in saves with two.

Hitting

The Mountaineers hold the third-best team batting average at .309 and are sixth with 131 hits. Ahead of WVU are Texas Tech, .379, and Arizona State, .338. WVU is consistently on base, with the second-best OBP at .435, behind Texas Tech at .486. The Mountaineers’ 131 runs are sixth in the league.

Individually, utility Gavin Kelly is the team’s top hitter and competes around the league. Kelly has the second-best batting average at .431, behind 25 hits, ninth in the Big 12. He leads the league with nine doubles, propelling a .528 OBP, seventh, and 1.252 OPS, 10th.

Outfielder Paul Scoenfeld’s name comes up a lot amongst league leaders. He leads the conference in stolen bases with 10 and holds a tie for second with two triples. Schoenfeld has the 10th most walks with 14.

Utility Armani Guzman’s eight stolen bases put him in a tie for third. As a team, the Mountaineers have the fourth-most stolen bases with 32, while getting caught 43 times.

Fielding

WVU has been clean in the field, with a .981 fielding percentage, tied for third. WVU has only made 10 errors on 517 chances. Behind the plate, the Mountaineers have caught four runners on steal attempts. Kelly and catcher/outfielder Matthew Graveline have two each. Combined, the duo has thrown out 50% of the stolen base attempts.

Of the primary position players, infielder Brodie Kresser has yet to make an error. While outfielders Graveline, Schoenfeld and Brock Wills have been perfect.

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