While not perfect, senior class stayed the course through good and bad

While not perfect, senior class stayed the course through good and badby: Keenan Cummings13 minutes agorivalskeenanRead In AppFeb 28, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers center Harlan Obioha (55) celebrates after a score during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia started the Big 12 with a standalone Friday night game and now will close the regular season with one against UCF at home on Senior Night.