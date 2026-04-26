Wild pitches cost WVU in 5-2 loss at Cincinnati

After taking game one earlier, No. 12 West Virginia was defeated 5-2 against Cincinnati inside Marge Schott Stadium Saturday evening.

The Mountaineers used an interesting approach for their starter, going with right-hander Chansen Cole. He was used for 1.2 innings to finish game one earlier in the day, earning the win. After 25 pitches to end the game, Cole went three innings with four strikeouts, allowing two earned runs on six hits.

Cincinnati scored three runs on wild pitches, while the Mountaineers had one as well. As a team, WVU totaled four hits, leaving as many runners on. Designated hitter Sean Smith drove in the only run with a single in the fourth inning.

To start the game, center fielder Paul Schoenfeld was the only Mountaineer to reach before the Bearcats came up and immediately took the lead. Jackson Smith took Coles’ second pitch of the game over the right field wall for his fifth home run of the season. Cole allowed a single to the next hitter, then earned a strikeout and an inning-ending double play.

In the third, the Bearcats added to their lead as three consecutive singles loaded the bases, beginning the frame. Cole worked a strikeout, but threw a wild pitch, allowing a run to cross the plate. Two more strikeouts ended the inning.

After three innings, WVU trailed 2-0.

In the fourth inning, the Mountaineers evened the game at two. After an out, Schoenfeld walked and stole second base, then advanced to third as the throw down went into center field. Designated hitter Sean Smith then singled to left field for an RBI. After a strikeout, Smith advanced to second on a wild pitch, then third baseman Tyus Hall walked. They both advanced a base on a wild pitch, then another wild pitch scored Sean Smith.

In the bottom half, right-hander David Hagen started the frame. He worked around two walks for a scoreless frame, including a strikeout.

After WVU just saw right fielder Brock Wills reach with a single, but nothing more in the fifth inning, Hagen returned to the mound. He allowed the first two batters to reach, then right-hander David Perez was brought in. He was greeted with a single up the middle, loading the bases, before two wild pitches scored two runs. He retired the next three batters.

Entering the sixth inning, WVU trailed 4-2.

In the top of the sixth, first baseman Armani Guzman was the only Mountaineer to reach with two outs, then was caught stealing, ending the frame. The Bearcats came up and scored a run as Jack Natili doubled to left-center field, scoring Derrick Pitts from first base.

The seventh inning saw WVU go down in order, sending Perez back to the mound. He allowed a walk, then earned a strikeout. WVU brought in left-hander Joshua Surigao, who induced two flyouts.

The next inning, catcher Gavin Kelly was the only Mountaineer to reach with a walk. Surigao returned and allowed a single to start the inning, then retired the next three batters.

WVU came up in the ninth, trailing 5-2. Sean Smith started the inning by striking out. Guzman started a rally with a single to left field, then Maxwell Molessa pinch hit and roped a double down the right field line. With runners on second and third, another pinch hitter, Ryan Maggy, walked, bringing the go-ahead run to the plate. Second baseman Brodie Kresser struck out on a 3-2 pitch outside of the zone, bringing up Wills with the game on the line. Wills struck out, ending the game.

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