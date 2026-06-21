William & Mary outfielder Chase Ecker commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has added another piece to its roster with a commitment from William & Mary outfielder Chase Ecker.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Malvern, Pennsylvania native started 48 games in center field as a true freshman this past season and hit .253 with 43 hits, 29 runs scored, 18 RBI and five doubles. Ecker also was one of the top base stealers in the country, swiping 27 bases in 27 attempts, which ranked among the nation’s best for freshmen.

Ecker said the relationships he built with the Mountaineer coaching staff and the program’s player development resources made West Virginia the right fit.

“I chose WVU because Coach Sabins, Coach Garcia, and Coach Roesinger made me feel very valued on what I bring to the game and how I could make a positive impact to the program.

“There was also a heavy emphasis on the development and all the resources WVU provides for me as a player to get better every day and enhance my abilities.”

Before arriving at William & Mary, Ecker was a three-time state champion at Malvern Prep, where he earned Inter-AC MVP honors as a senior and set the school’s career stolen base record.

Ecker is eager to get to Morgantown and begin his career with the Mountaineers.

“I want the fans to know that I am going to give everything I have to the program from day one and leave everything out on the field. Pumped to get to Morgantown!”



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