With Brenen Lorient out, others take on bigger roles for West Virginia

by: Keenan Cummings

Jan 2, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Dominykas Pleta (21) and Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) defend West Virginia Mountaineers guard Chance Moore (13) during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

West Virginia was down one of their top options in Brenen Lorient due to injury against Iowa State which thrust some others into bigger roles.