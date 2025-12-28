WR Jarel Williams plans to enter the transfer portal

West Virginia wide receiver Jarel Williams plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan 2.

Williams, 6-foot-2, 203-pounds, appeared in 24 games during his time with the Mountaineers and recorded one catch for 17 yards and one rush for four yards.

The Alabama native has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

