WR Jarel Williams plans to enter the transfer portal
West Virginia wide receiver Jarel Williams plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan 2.
Williams, 6-foot-2, 203-pounds, appeared in 24 games during his time with the Mountaineers and recorded one catch for 17 yards and one rush for four yards.
The Alabama native has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.
Offer Alert
Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join
💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?
Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →
__________________________________________
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan
•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok