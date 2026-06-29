Wren Baker: Pat McAfee's impact on WVU goes far beyond dollars

Pat McAfee has never been shy about his love for West Virginia.

Whether it’s bringing his nationally televised show to Morgantown, promoting the Mountaineers to a massive audience or making appearances around the athletic department, the former WVU All-American has become one of the university’s most recognizable ambassadors.

For athletic director Wren Baker, trying to put a dollar figure on that impact isn’t easy.

“I couldn’t pay for it,” Baker said during an interview with Front Office Sports. “Yeah, I don’t know. It would be way up in the seven figures, maybe eight figures.”

Baker said McAfee has certainly been generous financially, but believes his greatest value comes from the attention he brings to the Flying WV.

“No one has developed a market share in terms of sports media that’s any greater than Pat’s,” he said. “And he’s an unapologetic champion for WVU.”

“He certainly has been generous with his finances, but probably the more impactful thing is just the way that he loves his alma mater and is the first cheerleader, whether it’s going to school here, playing here, being immersed in the culture here,” Baker said. “He genuinely loves it and is excited about it.”

Always showing up

McAfee’s support has been on full display throughout the summer.

He made the trip to Morgantown for West Virginia’s Super Regional against Kentucky, later joined football coach Rich Rodriguez in Omaha during the baseball team’s historic College World Series run and was alongside Rodriguez again this past weekend at Riley Green’s concert in Pittsburgh.

Baker said McAfee’s desire to be around the baseball program wasn’t something the athletic department had to sell him on.

After West Virginia defeated Kentucky to earn its spot in the Super Regional, McAfee reached out almost immediately.

“He was the first one on the phone the next day wanting to come in for the Super Regional, just because of him watching it and how he just wanted to be immersed in it,” Baker said.

What stood out to Baker was how McAfee wanted to experience the weekend.

“He didn’t want to sit in a suite. He wanted to sit in the crowd. He wanted to be part of the fan base.”

More than a financial supporter

Baker believes that’s what separates McAfee from many high-profile alumni.

His contributions extend well beyond donations because every time he talks about West Virginia or appears around the program, the university receives exposure that would be difficult to duplicate.

“I tell Pat all the time how grateful and thankful we are that he’s one of us and that he’s proud of being one of us,” he said. “That pays huge benefits for us.”

Over the past few years, McAfee has repeatedly put West Virginia in the national spotlight, whether it was bringing ESPN’s College GameDay to Morgantown before the 2023 Penn State game, celebrating Rich Rodriguez’s return as head coach or following the baseball team’s postseason run all the way to Omaha.

For Baker, that type of visibility carries enormous value.

“It’s a huge asset for not just our institution, not just our athletic department, but also the state,” he said. “We’re really grateful for everything that he does.”



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