Wren Baker provides latest timeline on $156 million stadium renovation

West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker provided an updated timeline for the planned $156 million renovation to Milan Puskar Stadium during an appearance on 365 Sports.

According to Baker, the project has already passed a major fundraising milestone and could begin shortly after the 2026 football season.

“So it’s a $156 million project. We’re past the $100 million mark in terms of money raised for it,” Baker said. “Our hope is we can raise it all without any long-term debt. So that’d be a big boost to our annual budget.”

If everything stays on schedule, construction will begin once the 2026 season concludes.

“Our plan is to start at the conclusion of this upcoming season. So the last game of the ’26 season, we would start demolition,” Baker said.

The project would require temporary accommodations during the following season.

“We would have to do some temporary things for the ’27 season. So we would be without a press box, but we’ll do our best to accommodate everybody we need to accommodate,” Baker said.

The goal is to have the renovated facility ready for the 2028 season.

“And then it would open for the ’28 season,” Baker said. “So that’s going to be a big project for us and something that’s long overdue and really will go a long ways towards helping us be able to grow our revenue streams.”



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